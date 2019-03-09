Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas K. CLARKSON. View Sign

CLARKSON, Douglas K. July 20, 1926 - February 25, 2019 Passed away with his wife and daughters by his side. Doug met the love of his life, Florence N. (Nancy) Campbell while attending Western University. Married in London, they lived in Southern Ontario and Vancouver before settling in Toronto in '66. After a successful career in finance, Doug and Nancy enjoyed retirement travelling and spending time at their cottage. Lovingly called Dougie Darling, he is remembered as a true gentleman and devoted family man who was funny, smart, mischievous, charming, kind, generous and handsome. Predeceased by eldest daughter Linda Clarkson Stevens, lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years Nancy, daughter Janie (Bill) Gilmour, son Robert (Angela DiCintio) Clarkson, daughter Valerie (William) Robinson, son-in-law Geoff Stevens, grandchildren Casey, Jamie, Kylie, Connor, Travis and Savannah Jane. Memorial to be held at a later date. See www.affordableburials

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019

