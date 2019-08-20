RUDDELL, Douglas Keith July 7, 1953 It is with great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Doug on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Doug is mourned by the love of his life, Vivian (nee Steele). He will be sadly missed by his brothers, Tom (Caroline), Don, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2019