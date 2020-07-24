ECKEL, DOUGLAS KENNEDY February 28, 1933-June 20, 2020 Passed away in London, Ontario. Beloved husband of Yvonne Eckel for over 60 years. Loving father of Bryan (Deb) Eckel, Suzanne (John) Conroy, Tracie (Michael) Ward and Lance (Cristen) Eckel. Dear grandfather of nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Doug was born in Tillsonburg, ON, graduated from McMaster University in 1956 and became a chartered accountant in 1960. He joined the predecessor firm to BDO Dunwoody Chartered Accountants in 1961 and was the founding and managing partner of both the Woodstock office (1961-1976) and Brantford office (1977- 1996). In 1968, he was selected by the Ontario Jaycees as one of the ten "Outstanding Young Men of the Year" in the province. In 1973, he was one of the youngest in history to be named a "Fellow" of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants. In addition to his professional accomplishments, his life was largely defined by community service and he served as President of many community-based volunteer organizations. He and Yvonne were significant contributors to various charities including the Woodstock Art Gallery, the Woodstock Community Centre, local area YMCAs, St. David's United Church, the Woodstock Soccer Club and the Woodstock Little Theatre. He and Yvonne were beloved by both friends and family and enriched the lives of the many people that knew them. A great conversationalist, he will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren, other family members and friends. A celebration of Doug's extraordinary life will be held when travel and social gathering conditions permit. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Oxford Community Foundation - George Cultural Fund or the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store