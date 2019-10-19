RICE, DOUGLAS LAWRENCE Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Marjorie Rice (née Bracewell) in their 59th year of marriage. Loving father of James and Stephen Rice (Cathy). Cherished grandfather of Connor, Kyle and Nicole Rice. Doug was predeceased by his 3 brothers and 1 sister. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A Memorial Visitation will take place at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 45 Russell Street West, Lindsay, on Saturday, October 26th from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the SickKids Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made through www.mackeys.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019