LAWSON, DOUGLAS Douglas Lawson died peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 88. For 65 years, he was the beloved husband of Gladys Lawson. Doug and Gladys were inseparable until her death in April 2019. He was also a loving father to Deborah (Stan), Robert (Sylvie), Linda (Perry) and Evelyn. Doug had eleven grandchildren whom he adored and who adored him: Wally, Owen (Jennifer), Emily (Marc), Bryce, Laura (Kris), Andrea (Andrew), Kevin (Dana), Alexa (Chris), Reid, Mhairi (Kazuto) and Adam. Doug was also the proud great-grandfather of Oliver, Byron, Iris, Sophie and Theo. We will all miss him so very much. He will also be missed by his siblings Gordon (Barbara), Jane (Victor) and Judy and their families, the extensive Lawson clan for whom he was the loving patriarch, his many relatives from Gladys' side of the family and his many friends. Doug was predeceased by his brother David (Patricia). Doug was a warm, happy person who loved to laugh and who especially loved his time with Gladys and their family. He had a wonderful voice and loved to sing. Doug engaged in many creative pursuits such as singing in choirs, carving and other woodwork, gardening, painting and playing the harmonica, piano and ukulele. Born to Norman Lawson and Vida Baggott in 1931 (on a kitchen table in Mimico as the legend goes), he had a close and caring relationship with his grandparents William and Christina Baggott. As a teenager he found purpose and passion in Sea Cadets and received a Commendation from the Minister of Defence. Doug had an exemplary 45-year career in management with Loblaws Inc. Following their careers, Doug and Gladys retired to a house on Georgian Bay, where their children and grandchildren spent many wonderful summers together. Doug spent many hours in volunteer roles at his Anglican Church, Awenda Provincial Park, the Midland Lawn Bowling Club and, together with Gladys, at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland. They enjoyed square dancing, lawn bowling, curling and attending church with their many friends. Gladys and Doug were also fortunate to have travelled all over the world together. Throughout his life Doug never stopped finding ways to make his children's and grandchildren's lives more fun: building several cottages, manually excavating and installing a swimming pool, coaching hockey, camping across Canada, travelling around the world and attending countless recitals, sports events, graduations and birthdays no matter how far away they were. Doug and Gladys' legacy was truly their family. Doug received wonderful health and personal care during his recent time in Oakville, particularly through the efforts of Dr. Gabrail, Dr. McConachie, the doctors and staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and the staff at DelManor Glen Abbey, especially his friend Christina. If you were planning to make a charitable donation in Douglas' name, please consider donating to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. A Celebration of Life for Douglas will be scheduled when the provincial COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Condolences may be made online at www.glenoaks.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.