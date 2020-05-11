BOOTH, DOUGLAS LEONARD Peacefully in his 70th year. Son of the late Leonard Charles and Violet Booth. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Loving father of Laura and Leslie and former spouse Joan. Loving brother of Lorraine (Derek), Mitchell and the late Charmaine. "FAVOURITE" uncle to Melissa (Joe Terranova), Maia (Blythe), Michael (Jess), great-uncle to Emily, Carly, Jacob, Madison and Tyler. Doug lived life to the fullest with his family and many, many friends. A special thank you to all friends and family that went to the hospital, visiting and spending time with Doug. Those visits gave him the most comfort and we thank you for that.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store