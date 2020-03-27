Home

SMYTHE, DOUGLAS LESLIE August 28, 1932 - March 19, 2020 OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN! It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Doug Smythe, of Richmond Hill (originally of Stratford). Doug will be so very missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley, daughter Janice (Jamie) and son Jeffery (Tracey), his adoring grandchildren, Jessica, Kyle, Leila, Eric and Nicole, and great-granddaughter Violet, sister Shirley and brother Clifford (Marg). We will miss his love, friendship, and certainly his humour, even his corny jokes. Doug was an outdoorsman, a golfer, and a crossword puzzle aficionado. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Downs Syndrome Association of York Region (dsayr.ca), in his honour.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2020
