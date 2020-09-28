FRIESEN, DOUGLAS LOYD Passed away on September 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Douglas was born in Laird, Saskatchewan on November 21, 1926 to Elisa and Abraham Friesen and was the youngest of 12 siblings. Douglas had a vivid imagination and big aspirations. He was the self-described Commander of the Winchesters, an imaginary group he would lead in Laird, SK. He developed his business acumen in Laird by employing his young cousin Bill to clean up the local hall while making a small profit for managing events! This was the first sign of Douglas' future entrepreneurial spirit. Armed with a "can-do attitude" and a positive outlook, Douglas left Laird as a young man having secured a job with the Bank of Nova Scotia, first in Saskatoon followed by a stint in Nanaimo while ultimately ending up in the big TO. After 24 years with the bank he made the difficult decision to leave, accepting the position as the Managing Director with the Eagle Tie Machine Company. Within 2 years he made another change joining the investment firm of Goulding Rose and Turner in Toronto where he eventually became president. While in Toronto, Douglas met a beautiful young nursing student, and was instantly smitten and fell in love with Doreen (Otto). They married on September 10th, 1955 and just celebrated 65 wonderful years of partnership, love and mutual respect. Left to honour Douglas and remember his love are his three children, Elisa (Ed) Russo, Doug (Jackie) Friesen and Ted (Kimberley) Friesen; eight grandchildren: Elena (Kevin) Russo, Emily (Lyndsay) Russo, Tim Friesen, Andy Friesen, Caroline (Michael) Friesen, Brett Friesen, Kyle Friesen and Madison Friesen; and one great-grandchild arriving February 2021. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Alfred, Hubert, Oscar, Gordon, Norman, Howard, Colin and sisters Luetta, Florence, Eleanor and Leona. As he said so many times "Keep Hope Alive". Douglas will be remembered with love. The Friesen family would like to extend our gratitude to Rhoda Colmenar for her attentive and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Douglas' name to St. Paul Bloor Street Anglican Church: "Discretionary Fund". Viewings to be held on Wednesday, September 30th at Mt. Pleasant Funeral Centre from 3:00-5:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral to be head on Thursday, October 1st at St. Paul's Bloor Street Church at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 protocol, viewings and funeral are by invitation only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store