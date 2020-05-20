FRASER, DOUGLAS MacLEAN Passed away peacefully at home in Bradford, Ontario, on May 16, 2020, two days after celebrating his 89th birthday. Doug was born in New Glasgow, NS, in 1931 to Milton and Augusta (Messenger) Fraser, and was the eldest in the family of four boys. Milton was a minister with the United Church and the family grew up all over the Maritimes. They were in Halifax in time for Doug to attend Dalhousie University for a masters degree in physics. And while all Canadians enjoy talking about the weather, Doug took it to a professional level and earned a masters degree in meteorology from the University of Toronto in 1959. He then worked as a meteorologist for Environment Canada for the rest of his career until retirement in 1991. Not surprisingly, Doug's favourite TV "program" was the Weather Network and was known to often ask about and discuss the weather with friends and family. Doug convinced Pat Culver to become his lifelong love after they met working at MacDonald College in 1958. They married in September 1960 and made it to their 60th year of marriage. Doug's career and life involved a number of family moves and a number of children, starting in Halifax (2 daughters), then Happy Valley, Labrador (one son), then Montreal (one daughter), and ending in Newmarket, Ontario. Once retired, Doug and Pat built a cottage in Musquodoboit Harbour, NS, where they spent their summer months and the rest of their year in Barrie, Ontario. In May, 2019, they moved to the Holland Gardens retirement home in Bradford. Doug and Pat made many cherished friends throughout their travels. Doug loved music and participated in many church and community choirs all his life. With his deep voice, he was a valued bass singer. Doug and Pat also enjoyed attending many local concerts and performances. They loved to travel and take long driving trips. Doug liked to "make good time" on those long family car trips so bathroom breaks were scheduled with the re-fueling stops. With one family mini-van, this presented an increased challenge when Doug opted for the XL capacity fuel tank. He played recreational curling, badminton, tennis and loved to swim. He had his own propellant swim stroke, the "back egg-beater" and loved to toss his kids into the air from the water. He loved spending time with his family and friends, whether it was playing, dining, chatting or reading, and he especially enjoyed taking naps in his big chair with his grandkids when they were small. He regrets that he will not be able to see the grandkids become the remarkable adults they are destined to be. Doug will be sorely missed for his love, humour, caring, patience, wisdom and guidance. His family believes he has "made good time." He passed away with his watch on. Doug is survived by his treasured wife, Pat, his loved children, Mary (Rob) Curl, Margie, Rob (Paula Lucas) and Anne Fraser; brother Donald; and grandchildren: Jamie and Samantha Curl and Alec, Annalia, and Anderson Fraser. He was predeceased by his brothers, David and John. Many thanks to the amazing staff and residents at Holland Gardens for their unwavering care, support, and kindness. There will not be a service for Doug. Donations are optional and can be made to a charity of choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store