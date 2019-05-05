KING, DOUGLAS MARTIN Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Isabel Aileen King. Loving father of Murray and Joanne and her husband Warren Magee. Cherished grandfather of Ryan (Maegan), Sarah (Eric) and Lisa and great-grandfather of Brooklynn, Kinsley and Benjamin. Doug will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Thornhill Golf & Country Club (7994 Yonge St.). A private family interment will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 5, 2019