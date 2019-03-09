THURGOOD, DOUGLAS MARTIN It is with profound sadness we announce Doug's passing on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Husband of Barbara for 48 years; proud Father of Melanie, Lindsay and Daniel; Grandpa of Zakary and Nicole Kubik and Brother of Pamela. He was also Uncle Duncle to 14 nieces and nephews. Doug was born in England to Ronald and Margaret shortly before the family immigrated to Canada. As a car enthusiast he started work as an auto mechanic, became a gas fitter and retired as a Millwright from Reynolds Extrusion. Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 17th at 1:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. at Mundell Funeral Home in Orillia. Donations to the will be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019