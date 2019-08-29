Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for S.J. Douglas (Stephen) McCARTHY. View Sign Obituary

McCARTHY, S.J., (Stephen) Douglas Jesuit Priest 1944 – 2019 Father Douglas McCarthy of the Society of Jesus (The Jesuits) died on August 24, 2019. Born in Chatham, New Brunswick, he was the son of Stephen McCarthy and Anna English. He was 74 years old and a Jesuit for 57 years. Doug was ordained a priest in 1973. He worked in prison ministry in Guelph, Ontario, opened the 'Red House' as a halfway house. He also was a founder of the Farm Community there and was Director of the Jesuit Novices. He later worked in retreat ministry at Manresa, Pickering and at L'Arche in Toronto. For 12 years, he was the pastor of the Indigenous parishes in Wikwemikong, Ontario, and for the last 7 years, he did pastoral ministry at Our Lady of Lourdes in Toronto. He had considerable spiritual wisdom which was expressed in short, well-crafted and stirring homilies. Greatly missed by his family, his Jesuit companions, members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish community, and countless others who sought his spiritual direction. Wake at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 520 Sherbourne St., Friday, August 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Saturday, August 31st at 9:30 a.m. Burial at Jesuit Cemetery, Guelph, ON N1H 6J2 at 2:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, 416-481-9154.

McCARTHY, S.J., (Stephen) Douglas Jesuit Priest 1944 – 2019 Father Douglas McCarthy of the Society of Jesus (The Jesuits) died on August 24, 2019. Born in Chatham, New Brunswick, he was the son of Stephen McCarthy and Anna English. He was 74 years old and a Jesuit for 57 years. Doug was ordained a priest in 1973. He worked in prison ministry in Guelph, Ontario, opened the 'Red House' as a halfway house. He also was a founder of the Farm Community there and was Director of the Jesuit Novices. He later worked in retreat ministry at Manresa, Pickering and at L'Arche in Toronto. For 12 years, he was the pastor of the Indigenous parishes in Wikwemikong, Ontario, and for the last 7 years, he did pastoral ministry at Our Lady of Lourdes in Toronto. He had considerable spiritual wisdom which was expressed in short, well-crafted and stirring homilies. Greatly missed by his family, his Jesuit companions, members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish community, and countless others who sought his spiritual direction. Wake at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 520 Sherbourne St., Friday, August 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Saturday, August 31st at 9:30 a.m. Burial at Jesuit Cemetery, Guelph, ON N1H 6J2 at 2:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, 416-481-9154. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close