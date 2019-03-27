Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. DOUGLAS MCFARLEN BROWN. View Sign

BROWN, DR. DOUGLAS MCFARLEN It is with great sadness that the family of Douglas McFarlen Brown announces his passing on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 87. Doug will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years Bruna, brother Donald (daughter Katie), sister-in-law Gloria, sons David (Laurie), John (Donna), grandchildren Nicolle (Jacob), Amanda (Charlie), Jacqueline, Kevin and great-grandchildren, Addison, Archer, Ella, Atlas and Lucy. Doug loved his family, jazz and his profession. Dr. Doug Brown was a chiropractor whose service to the profession and dedication to chronicling and memorializing the accomplishments and ordeals of chiropractors, leaders, institutions and organization were remarkable. A 1955 graduate of Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College and in full time practice until 2004. Brown served as a faculty member, member and chair of the CMCC Board of Governors and president of the Canadian Chiropractic Historical Association. He received numerous rewards, played an integral part in establishing the profession's first Canadian accrediting agency and was instrumental in raising funds for CMCC through Alumni dinners, the capital campaign for a new building and as a founding member and president for 18 years, of the Governors' Club. There are few individuals as prolific as Dr. Doug Brown in capturing and recording the early years of the development of chiropractic through his meticulous research and dedication to keeping its history alive. His service to the profession through work with his patients and the leadership positions he so thoughtfully fulfilled, undoubtedly fed his perspective; just as his many friendships, keen intellect and curiosity have unquestionably opened up avenues of discovery which have led to the rich body of work he has left for the chiropractic profession. Visitation will be held at MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 29 Cayuga St. N., Cayuga at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 30th, followed by service in the chapel at 11am. Interment to follow at St. Stephen's Catholic Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, CMCC.

