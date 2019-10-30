McLAUGHLIN, DOUGLAS Passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Douglas McLaughlin, beloved husband of Wanda (nee Mowbray). Loving father of Kelly (Chris Green), Sheila (Jody Albert) and Scott (Danielle). Sadly missed by his grandchildren: Jacob and Austin Green, Justin and Emma Albert and Olivia and Nora McLaughlin. Doug is survived by his sister Sandra (Peter Fellows). Predeceased by his daughter Heather Lyn. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Doug to The Hospital for Sick Children or the Milton District Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019