Douglas Melbourne DAY
DAY, Douglas Melbourne August 3, 1926 - October 22, 2020 Uncle Doug, loved by his niece Nancy Broomfield and her husband Rick Arbour, passed away October 22, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Isobel (McBride). Predeceased by his sisters, Evelyn Broomfield, Ethel Day and brother James Day, brother-in-law Leslie Broomfield and sister-in-law Wilma McBride. Doug will be remembered by his brother-in-law Bill McBride, sister-in-law Betty Day, his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and by the wonderful staff and care givers at Sunrise of Aurora. At his request, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place. Donations in Doug's memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2020.
