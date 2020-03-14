|
|
HADDOW, DOUGLAS "HAP" MELVILLE June 30, 1932 - January 31, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden, yet peaceful, passing of our dear dad. He will be hugely missed by his wife Faye Haddow, her sons Mark (Laila) and Blair Stephen (Jarka, Charlie and Paige), son Cameron Haddow (Jane), daughter Lesley Bucci (Cris), niece Susan Opler (Paul Monahan), grandchildren Kendall and Lindsay Haddow and Dylan Rutledge as well as former wife, Ellen Fex and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents Adeline and George Haddow and his sister Catharine and brother-in-law Paul Opler. Doug was a beloved high school Geography Teacher, an exceptional artist/cartoonist, a humorist and cottaging enthusiast. We loved him dearly for his passion, eccentricities and great wisdom. A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King St. E., Cobourg.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020