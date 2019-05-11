McCONNEY, Douglas Meyer Peacefully, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia Marguerite. Loving father of Kathryn Marguerite Gomer (Murray) and David Bruce. Devoted Grandpa to Neil Christopher Gomer (Kathilee), Stephanie Anne Gomer (Conor), and great-grandpa to Bennett Malcolm and Weston Meyer. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Pkwy.) on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. If desired, remembrances may be made to Alzheimer Society of Peel or Credit Valley Hospital. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019