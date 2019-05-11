Douglas Meyer McCONNEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Meyer McCONNEY.
Service Information
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON
L5K 1R2
(905)-828-8000
Obituary

McCONNEY, Douglas Meyer Peacefully, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia Marguerite. Loving father of Kathryn Marguerite Gomer (Murray) and David Bruce. Devoted Grandpa to Neil Christopher Gomer (Kathilee), Stephanie Anne Gomer (Conor), and great-grandpa to Bennett Malcolm and Weston Meyer. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Pkwy.) on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. If desired, remembrances may be made to Alzheimer Society of Peel or Credit Valley Hospital. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.