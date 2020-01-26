|
NAPIER, Douglas Passed away peacefully, on January 20, 2020, at the age of 96, following a stroke on January 12th. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Loving father to Michael. He will be sorely missed by his many friends. Douglas was a longtime Emeritus Professor in the Chemical Engineering Department of the University of Toronto, and expert in fire and explosion. A Funeral Service will be held at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020