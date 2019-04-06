WRAY, DOUGLAS NORMAN Passed away peacefully at Matthews House in Alliston on March 25, 2019, at the age of 70 years, after a long battle with cancer. Sadly missed by wife Angella, former wife Patricia and brother Bob. Proud father of William (Rhonda) and Robert (Lindsay), Catrin and Joanna. Grandfather to Rosalie, Henry and Maeve. We will all miss him very much. Celebration of Life Saturday, May 11th, 2:00 p.m. contact [email protected] for location.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS NORMAN WRAY.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019