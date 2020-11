PAGE, DOUGLAS It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doug, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in his 87th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Joyce, and his son Doug Jr. Beloved father of Sherri, grandfather of Shawn, Ryan, and Marc. Dear great-grandfather of Alicia, Alexis, Anabelle, and Marissa. Any donations kindly to be made to Lakeshore Pentecostal Camp, Cobourg, Ontario.



