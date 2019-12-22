DOUGLAS PHILLIPS

Obituary

PHILLIPS, DOUGLAS Peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Doug, beloved husband of the late Bette. Dear father of Judy (Darren) and the late Jacquie and Linda. Memorial visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of the Chapel Service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Metropolitan United Church would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 22, 2019
