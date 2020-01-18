|
LONGSTAFFE, DOUGLAS (DOUG) ROSS 1938 - 2020 Passed away on January 12, 2020. Son of Jack Roy Longstaffe and Mae (Lewis) Longstaffe, brother of Kenneth (Kenny) Roy Longstaffe, Walter Robert (Bob) Longstaffe, and John Ronald (Ron) Longstaffe, Doug was the longest living member of his immediate family. Partner of 25 years to Danielle Laflamme and former husband to Nancy Jane (nee Dewar). Father of Karen Jane (Steven) and Stephen Richard. Proud grandfather to only grandchild Abby Jennifer, and favoured uncle and brother-in-law to Mark, Doug (Karen), Brandy (Rob), Evelyn, Peter (Doris), Penny (Geof) and Diane (Jacques). Doug was born in Toronto and attended Upper Canada College and Forest Hill Collegiate Institute. A natural athlete and member of the Track and Swim teams, Doug was known to compete and win with minimal effort, even claiming he would smoke cigarettes in between races and still win his leg of the relay. Although Doug lost his mother and brother Kenny at an early age, Doug enjoyed the humour and camaraderie of his best friends, Fred Eaton, John Carrick, Bruce Biles and Ron Harding, and his brothers who operated both a for-profit stamp and coin collecting business and The Longstaffe Sports Club from the basement of their home at 12 Burton Road. Doug even parlayed his sports knowledge into a summer job as a paid companion who booked horse races at the track for his benefactor. Starting his career as a young married man at The Royal Bank of Canada, Doug soon joined the family business, Renfrew Electric, a leading manufacturer of electrical wiring systems and devices located in Toronto on Carlaw Avenue - raising his family while working as General Manager throughout the company's numerous acquisitions. Doug was fortunate to retire before 55 and ended his career working for Legrand France. Stress-free and unencumbered, Doug lived life on his terms and did exactly what he wanted to do. His daily routines involved his numerous morning coffees with cream, challenge crosswords, stock monitoring, weekly meetings, rounds of golf, going out for Breakfast and Lunch, afternoon matinee movies, playing Hearts, Rummy or Bridge at the Kitchen table, dinners made by Danielle, online movies, and Bill Maher. Doug loved his Richmond Hill life and had little to complain about, as long as there was good food around. All who knew Doug recognized his 3 towering attributes: Intelligence, Wit, and just being an overall Nice Guy. He was liked by everyone and espoused that the keys to one's humanity were Kindness and Anonymous giving. In the end, Doug's heart simply gave out as he passed away while trying to get out of bed to get to a meeting. Rest in Peace Doug L., you will be missed. Donations to The Salvation Army. A private Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 19th.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020