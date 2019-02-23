Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS ROSS NORRIS. View Sign

NORRIS, DOUGLAS ROSS August 28, 1949 - February 18, 2019 Our long goodbye has ended and we are now left to mourn the loss of our hero. Husband to Sharon Hollywood, father to Erik and wife Samantha, "Bompa" to their sons Ronyn and Griffyn, and best Pops ever to daughter Allyn. Doug exemplified what it is to be a strong man; brave and gentle. He loved life and most especially his friends and family. Brother to Mark and Liz Norris, Lorna and Jim Garrow, Rupert Campbell, Mark and Linda Hollywood. He was predeceased by siblings Hugh Norris and Beth Campbell. There will be a time to celebrate Doug's life in May. His ashes will be scattered come spring at the family cottage on Georgian Bay, his favourite place on earth. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Doug, please consider the Georgian Bay Land Trust.

