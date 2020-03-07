|
SUTHERLAND, DOUGLAS Suddenly at home, on Friday, February 28, 2020, Douglas died of a massive heart attack. He was 63 years old. Loving husband of Glenda for 30 years and devoted father to Lindsay and Corin. Loving son of Marion Sutherland. Predeceased by his father, Bill Sutherland. Will be deeply missed by his sister, Jennifer and family. Funeral arrangements are with Kelly Funeral Home in Kanata. Charitable donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020