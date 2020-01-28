|
BAXTER, DOUGLAS T. If charisma, charm and devilish humour had a face, it would be that of Dougie Baxter, who passed away unexpectedly and far too soon on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the age of 73. Dougie was predeceased by his much beloved and cherished partner of 44 years, Robin LeVon, and his siblings, Mabel Willetts, Bert and Bill Baxter. He will be dearly missed by siblings, Mary Connolly, Annie Worr (Al), and brother-in-law, Rick Willetts. Doug was adored by, and was an important member of Bruce and Eileen LeVon's family: Lesley Glenn (Garry), Robin, Maureen LeVon-Wood (Ian), David (Linda), Kim Squires (Alex), and will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Doug was truly blessed to have found love and happiness again with partner Cathy Goreski, who in recent years, brought joy, laughter and a bright light back into his life. This wonderful, wee, yet larger-than-life man, affectionately called "The Great Arse of Doogell", endlessly entertained us all with his antics and Dougisms: Merquois Mozambique, Porky Why, Oochy Whah, and in changing lyrics to familiar songs, none of which can be printed here (i.e. his version of The Lion Sleeps Tonight)! Dougie's super powers included his playfulness, making us feel special, assigning people nicknames, his relentless mooning, and most importantly, his ability to make us laugh. Dougie was ever young at heart, seemingly never aging with an infectious boyish grin. It's difficult to think of Dougie without seeing his slightly crooked smile, hearing his contagious laughter, or remembering our treasured times together. We will all miss you terribly, Dougie B! A Celebration of Life will be held at the Edengrove Community Centre, 90 Parklawn Blvd., Beaverton, ON, Saturday May 2nd, 2020, from 2 - 5 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020