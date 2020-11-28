1/1
DOUGLAS TASICH
TASICH, DOUGLAS April 12, 1952 – November 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully with his wife Kathy by his side on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 68. Doug, originally from Toronto, had settled in Bobcaygeon in his retirement from East York Pet Foods, which he took pride in owning and operating. Doug leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Kathleen (nee Jarvis) and his three fur friends Edward, Kirk and Amber. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. A private burial will take place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society. Donations and condolences may be made and shared by calling 705-738-3222 or by visiting hendrenfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
