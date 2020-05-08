DOUGLAS THOMAS BEDFORD WARDROPE
WARDROPE, DOUGLAS THOMAS BEDFORD Born July 21, 1933 - Died May 4, 2020 An active member of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, Son of Nellie and Harry Wardrope. Beloved Husband for 67 years to Shirley (nee Lang). Loving Father of Diane, Deborah, Susan, Shelley, and Leslie (Paul Wilson). Adored Grandfather to Sarah, Matthew, Rachael, and Ceilidh. Cherished Papa to Lillie and Madison. Predeceased by brother Charles. A private family service has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 8, 2020.
