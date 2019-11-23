Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAJOR DOUGLAS WAYNE TUFTS. View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM McConnell Funeral Home Madoc , ON View Map Service 1:00 PM McConnell Funeral Home Madoc , ON View Map Obituary

TUFTS, MAJOR DOUGLAS WAYNE Retired Loving spouse of Judith Gray, passed away peacefully at the Riverpath Retirement Community in Ottawa on November 18, 2019. Son of the late Harry and Elsie Tufts, Douglas Tufts of Madoc, Ontario, was born on December 8, 1932 and "took his final flight" in his 87th year. Doug is survived by his sons, Colin Tufts (Cassandra Bowers), Toronto; Paul (Patricia) Tufts, Vancouver; his stepdaughters, Christina Amos and Nancy Amos (Delaney Turner), Ottawa; and his grandchildren, Phoebe Tufts, Ashton Tufts and Maia Dyer Amos. Doug was predeceased by his beloved daughter Andrea Tufts and his siblings Bevis ("Bev") Tufts and Shirley Posnikoff. Doug was a civil engineering graduate of Royal Military College (RMC) and had a long career in the Royal Canadian Air Force, serving in both Europe and Canada. Doug finished his career in Ottawa, working in the Public Service of Canada. Upon his retirement, Doug moved back to his roots on the family farm in Madoc where he enjoyed raising cattle. Friends and family will be received at the McConnell Funeral Home, Madoc, November 23rd, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a service taking place at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at White Lake Cemetery, Madoc. Donations made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada are appreciated. mcconnellfuneralhome.ca

