Douglas William MAIR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAIR, Douglas William With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Doug in his 76th year on April 19, 2020. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland to the late Charles and Evelyn Mair. Beloved husband of 38 years to the late Linda Mair. Loving father of Jeff (Alison), Tim (Jessica), and Greg (Stephanie). Brother to Alistair (Debbie). Grandpa to Anthony, Jayson, Dylan, Isabella, Natasha, Cecilia, Emma, and Eliana. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when we are able to share our many memories of Doug's life. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved