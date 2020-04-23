MAIR, Douglas William With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Doug in his 76th year on April 19, 2020. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland to the late Charles and Evelyn Mair. Beloved husband of 38 years to the late Linda Mair. Loving father of Jeff (Alison), Tim (Jessica), and Greg (Stephanie). Brother to Alistair (Debbie). Grandpa to Anthony, Jayson, Dylan, Isabella, Natasha, Cecilia, Emma, and Eliana. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when we are able to share our many memories of Doug's life. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.