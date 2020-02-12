|
|
WILLIAMS, DOUGLAS Retired Principal from Durham Region Former Coach of Oshawa Generals and member of World Champions Whitby Dunlops Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Terraces on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Marian. Cherished father to Wendy (Michael Armstrong), Debby (Robin Fullarton) and predeceased by Adam Williams. Devoted Grandpa to Katy, Adam, Mark, Matthew, Ryan, Kyle Laura and Kelci. Loved and had fun with 12 great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by sister-in-law Viki Fudge and nieces and nephews. Friends may call at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, 905-443-3376, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. followed by service in the chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Be Strong (proceeds to Princess Margaret Cancer Care) 11 The Fairways Markham, ON L6C 2A2 or Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020