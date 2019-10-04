Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. FRANCO BUGADA. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 (416)-789-7661 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM All Saints Church LaRose Ave. at Royal York Obituary

On October 1, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his family, Franco Bugada passed quietly from this life to the next. A man of many accomplishments, he prided himself most about his family. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife ANNA, with whom he built a lifetime of memories in their 64 years of marriage. Forever admired and adored by his children: ELEONORA (BAHER), DANIELE (FRANCINE), NADIA (RORY) and TULLIO (DANA). He was blessed to have enjoyed many laughs and family gatherings with his ten grandchildren: TAMER, AMANDA and SABRINA; LUKE, MARK, MATTHEW and JOHN-PAUL; LIANNE (BRAD) and AVERY; DELIA; and great-grandson ARTHUR.

Franco was born in the centuries old family home in Valsecca, Italy. He studied at the Collegio San Alessandro in Bergamo. Franco then became a Sergeant Major in the Italian Army and participated in WWII in France and Greece where he was captured by the German Army and placed in a prisoner of war camp. He managed to escape the camp and made his way to his paternal house only to arrive just hours after the death of his mother.

During his first emigration, he studied at the University of Exeter in England and worked in Switzerland. Franco then went on to complete his first Doctorate in Foreign Languages at the Bocconi University in Milan.

He held the position of Councillor at Dalmine City Hall while he worked as translator at Tubi Dalmine.

In 1967, he decided to move to Canada with his family and accepted the position of Professor of Italian Studies at Laurentian University. He made many contributions to the Italian community. He was founder of the Club Dante Alighieri and Circolo Culturale and later started the Toronto Chapter of the Club Bergamaschi nel Mondo.

Franco has written many books about literature and autobiographies about his adventures and accomplishments throughout his life.

Before retiring, he received his second Doctorate in Pedagogy from the University Cattolica di Milano.

More than a century of life; a life full of pain, sacrifice but much satisfaction and happy moments.

Franco was a family man who left a legacy of his origins, values and traditions to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He will always be remembered as an extraordinary man for his intelligence, energy, courage, adventurous spirit and his strong devotion to his faith.

He will be tremendously missed. Relatives and friends are welcomed at THE BERNARDO FUNERAL HOMES, 2960 Dufferin St., Toronto, on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2–4 and 6–9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial in All Saints Church (LaRose Ave. at Royal York), on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Park Lawn Mausoleum, 2845 Bloor St. W., Toronto. If desired, a donation to Dorothy Ley Hospice or The Hospital for Sick Children would be greatly appreciated.

