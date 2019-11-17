Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Mount Pleasant Cemetery (Hickory Room) Toronto , ON View Map Obituary

Dr. John Thomas CROUCH (1921-2019)

Dr. John Thomas (Tom) Crouch passed in peace at the age of 98, on November 8, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Lucile. Loving father of Julie Vigars (Bob), David Crouch (Louise), Paul Crouch (Debbie) and Tom Crouch (Wendie). Proud grandfather of Jessica Blake (Evond), Tyler, Russell and Jordan Crouch. Great-grandfather of Soleil Blake. Brother of the late Mary Denton (John) and the late Stuart "Mac" Crouch (Idella). Dear friend of Bev Goslin.

Tom will be fondly remembered as a man who loved nature and the outdoors, especially his early years at Kilcoo Camp and his many years canoeing and camping with his three sons. He enjoyed the beauty and serenity of his Muskoka home and exploring the lakes in his motorboat and canoe.

Tom served as a Captain in the Canadian Army of Dental Corps, was a former President of The Canadian Association of Orthodontists, The Great Lakes Society of Orthodontists and The Toronto Orthodontic Club. He ran two successful orthodontic practices in Toronto and Bracebridge, and was a member of the Granite Club, the Timothy Eaton Church and the Gordian Club.

Tom lived a rich, full life and was grateful for his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery (Hickory Room), in Toronto, on Saturday, December 7th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to come and share memories of a most remarkable man.

Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 17, 2019

