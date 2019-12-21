TRSTENJAK, DRAGUTIN Passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in his 78th year, peacefully at Woodhall Park Care Community, Brampton. Husband of the late Teresa Trstenjak, missed by his daughter Nadia (Florin Negoita) and sister-in-law Mary Jane Bajdo. Survived by his siblings Zvonko, Stanko, Stephen and Julia back in Croatia and Slovenia, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Spring interment at the Caledon East Public Cemetery. Intentions are to hold a celebration of life in the Mississauga area at a later date. Thank you to the caregivers at Sunrise of Erin Mills and Woodhall Park Care Community, in his final year. If desired, memorial donations to your local animal shelter would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019