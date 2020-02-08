|
PEET, DRUMMOND Of Midland, Ontario, passed away at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of the late Carol (2017) and father of Tara and Tyler (Hilary Thorpe), grandfather to Hazel and Arlo. Cherished younger brother of Patricia and the late Jack, Peggy, Terry, and Cam, he'll be sadly missed by his entire family, including Duffy, his ever-loyal furry friend. Born in Geraldton, ON, Drummond graduated from University of Western Ontario School of Law in 1967 and practised for many years in the Midland and Penetanguishene area. After retirement he supported many volunteer and community initiatives. There will be a visitation at Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave., Midland) on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. in Midland, ON. Anyone who wishes to remember Drummond by making a donation may provide to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020