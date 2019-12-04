LIBERTY, DULCIE EUCENE (ROSE) Passed away peacefully in her 84th year, at the Micheal Garron Hospital, on November 23, 2019. Dulcie was born in the district of Spaldings, Parish of Clarendon, Jamaica, West Indies. Immigrated to Canada (Toronto, East York) in June 1951 with her family. Daughter of the late Uriel and May Rose. She is survived by her three children Rita Simpson, Barton Liberty and Dulcie MacDonald (Tim). Their children Justine (Chris), Jasmine, Erica (Jean), Samantha (Dale) and great-grandchildren Wyatt, Aiden, Hallie, Jasper, Zuri, Ruby, Nova, Yarrow and Juniper. Dulcie was predeceased by siblings Roy, Charles, Lenworth, Celia, Joyce, Yvonne and is survived by Clement and Lydia. Dulcie had a good heart, loved her family and friends the only way she knew how. I would also like to take this time to mention her friends Erma and Joyce, whom diligently cared for and loved her dearly to the end! Dulcie has been laid to rest at the Pine Hills Cemetery. Mom rest, you are at peace now. Blessings, Dulcie

