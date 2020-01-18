|
|
COTOARA, DUMITRU March 10, 1941 - January 14, 2020 On January 14, 2020 Dumitru "Jim" Cotoara P. Eng. passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 78. He was a loving and caring father. He will be missed. Dumitru is survived by his son John Robert Cotoara and his girlfriend Fernanda Musso. He was born in Sebes, Romania on March 10, 1941. He went to Gheorghe Lazar National College (high school) in Bucharest, Romania. He went on to study Mechanical Engineering at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca in Cluj-Napoca, Romania and graduated with a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the faculty of Engineering in 1965. In 1971, Dumitru fled Romania to escape from the Communist regime. He eventually ended up in Italy as a refuge and was grated political asylum. He settled in Rome, Italy where he lived and worked for 3 years. In 1974, Dumitru was sponsored by the Government of Canada to come to live and work in Canada under the skilled immigrants program to bring Engineers to Canada. Dumitru came to Canada in April 1974 landing in Toronto and settling in the same city. All he had was hopes, dreams, and the strong work ethic his parents Silvia (nee Taran) and Dumitru Cotoara gave him. He started working in his profession less than a year after coming to Canada. In May 1976, he was recognized as a Professional Engineer by the Professional Engineers Ontario having done and passed all the certification requirements. In 1980, Dumitru married Elena Popa and a year later they had a son on April 27, 1981. Even after the divorce in 1989 they still raised their son together and maintained contact and good relations throughout the years. Elena passed away on January 14, 2015. Dumitru always had time to help someone in need and to help those less fortunate than he was. He always had the patience to listen first and then ask question and provide advice. He brought joy, happiness, and warmth everywhere he went. He will be missed. Services will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home at 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, Ontario, Canada M2M 3W9. The visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. The burial will be following the funeral service. Details will be published shortly on the R.S. Kane Funeral Home website at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020