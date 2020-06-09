BROWN, DUNCAN "DUNC" EDWARD March 31, 1934 - June 4, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing on Thursday, June 4, 2020, of Duncan Edward Brown in Bracebridge, at the age of 86. Dunc was born in Mactier, on March 31, 1934. Dunc married Jean Middlebrook in October, 1962, they were married 57 years. They have two daughters, Donna Brown and Laurie Ruttle (David) and two granddaughters, Emily Ruttle and Arden Ruttle. Dunc spent his entire life in Port Carling, a town he dearly loved, and made lifetime friendships. In his professional life, he built a successful heavy equipment business. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation or charity of your choice. Visitations will be held on Sunday, June 14th, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Monday, June 15th, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Should you wish to attend either of the visitations, please see the following message to reserve your time to visit with the family. During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule and by appointment only. You must call Reynolds Funeral Home (705-645-2257), between 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, to reserve a time to visit with the family of the late Dunc Brown. Please refer to the BAO (Bereavement Authority of Ontario) website for clarification: https://thebao.ca/news/registrars-directives/ - refer to May 26, 2020 directive. Visitation will be scheduled on the hour and half hour for 15 minutes. Limited space, per each time period is available. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 9, 2020.