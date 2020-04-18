My sincerest condolences to the family of Dunc Ellis. I went to CBDHS in the early 60's where he and Mrs. Ellis taught. Wonderful memories . RIP Sir
Laurie nee Smith
ELLIS, DUNCAN On Thursday, April 9, 2020 the 90-year-old patriarch of our family was finally free of the debilitating health issues which had so dramatically altered his life for the past few years. We, wife Joan, daughter Kate (Kevin), son Duncan (Maria) and his pride and joy, grandsons Ben, Nate and Ty, will miss him always, but are consoled by the thought that somewhere he has found the perfect "Black Diamond" run to "schuss". Active in various sports from an early age, Duncan found his niche in football at Vaughan Road Collegiate Institute (Toronto) where he played a major role in the legendary success of VRCI's "gridiron giants" through the late 40s. Over the course of his High School years, the core of that first (Midget) team experienced few defeats as they matured through the Junior and Senior ranks, winning TDIAA championships in each age division. Football continued to be a major part of his life at the University of Toronto where he completed a degree in Physical and Health Education and was first-string Tackle (1950-52) on the Varsity team. His "Blues" won the Yates Cup (Canadian Intercollegiate Championship) in his Senior year: as a top Canadian pro draft pick, he signed with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, joining their 1953 Grey Cup team. Selflessness and a genuine interest in people were major factors in Duncan's life decisions and consistent influences in his 30-plus years as a teacher/coach/administrator at the Secondary level. Education was not merely a job; it was a commitment and a vocation: the more than 20 years at Barrie's Eastview Secondary School prior to his retirement in 1988 offer ample evidence of his standards. Public recognition of his community work always came as an unexpected (but pleasant) surprise. He was honoured to receive the City of Barrie's Citizen Award and also the Ontario Ministry of Education's recognition of his years as an instructor-leader and later as Camp Director at OALC (the former Ontario Athletic Leadership Camp,) now OELC (Ontario Education Leadership Camp). He received the Pete Beach Award from OFSSA (Ontario Federation of Secondary School Athletics) "(In) recognition of the educator-coach's positive influence, through sport and personal example, on students for the rest of their lives... (and) typifies the true coach as a mentor and friend who enjoys the company and respect of young people." Dad, Partner, "Bubba," Brother Never Forgotten, Forever Loved. Information regarding Duncan's "Toast and Roast" will be forthcoming as soon as our world regains normalcy. Until then: Stay Home. Stay Safe. We would welcome charitable donations to Parkinson Canada, CNIB, your local Food Bank or Homeless Shelter, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia, 705-327-0221. Messages of condolence or donations are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.