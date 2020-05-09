SCOTT, DUNCAN MACNAUGHTON Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of June Scott for 63 years, father of Keith (Debby), Tim (Julie) and Allison (Greg), grandfather to Brett, Mackenzie, brother to the late Margaret (Don). Born in Milngavie, Scotland in 1934, Duncan immigrated to Canada in 1956 after serving in the RAF. He was a Sales Executive with the Hudson's Bay Company for 43 years until he retired. He was an enthusiastic golf member at Southwood Golf and Country Club in Winnipeg and later at Richmond Hill Golf Course. He was a Masonic member of the 32 degree Scottish Rite, and Past Master at the Gateway Masonic lodge in Winnipeg. He devoted much of his time as a Boy Scout Leader in Regina and Saskatoon. Most days he was an avid fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and Saskatchewan Rough Riders. Family camping trips and yearly vacations were something Duncan always looked forward to planning and executing. He was full of life and a large personality who loved children and being involved with his own by taking car loads of kids to hockey, basketball and swimming. A huge thank you to the staff at Bay Haven Retirement Home and Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood for everything they have done to make his life better. Donations in his memory can be sent to Winnipeg Humane Society at winnipeghumanesociety.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.