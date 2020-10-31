1/1
MCKENZIE, DUNCAN (DON) MCKINNON January 19, 1935 - October 24, 2020 Suddenly, Duncan (Don) passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, on October 24, 2020. AKA: Papa, Dad, Pops, Dunc, Duncan Fife, Mac. Loving husband of his dearly missed Marlene (Marl), he leaves behind son Marc William (Kerri), granddaughter Kate and grandson Luke. Also survived by sister Jess and her husband Ken (Martin), sister-in-law Thelma and her husband Marv (Purdy) and many nieces and nephews. Don lived a great life and throughout his life he always maintained a positive loving caring outlook. Well almost always - we won't get into his FED UP license plate here. Golfing, bowling, fishing, travelling, scuba diving were just a few of his pass times. Interest in becoming a Marine Engineer took him to Harland and Wolff as an apprentice in his birthplace, Glasgow. At the age of 17, he started his journey in Canada following in the footsteps of his father as a Mason. He worked at Woolworth's where he met his loving wife Marlene, Black & Decker, and then becoming an entrepreneur running his own successful business. Luv from all of your family. Let's discuss him more, and at length, at a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
