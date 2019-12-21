Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DUNCAN McLAREN. View Sign Obituary

McLAREN, DUNCAN Duncan James McLaren passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 at the age of 76. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Penelope Louise McLaren (nee Self). Father of Natasha Doerr McLaren (Andrew), Jaime Rogers, and Carrie McLaren (Anna). Cherished grandfather of Paige, Reese, Emmitt, Liam, Gavin, Quinn and Riley. Dear brother of Roland (Susan) and Matthew (Wendy). A true gentleman, family man and friend. A community leader who enjoyed life to its fullest. He had a great tenacity with a passion to build. He was always thoughtful and kind, generous of spirit and his generosity impacted many lives. He will be dearly missed by all those who crossed his path. A celebration of Duncan's life will take place on June 13, 2020 at the Brooklea Golf Club, Midland, Ontario. Special thanks to Right At Home, VON, and Care Partners, Jo-Ann Kirkwood, Sandy and Lorraine who took special care of Dunc, including the staff of Hillcrest Village. Memorial Donations to Huronia Community Foundation - Duncan (James) McLaren Alzheimer Endowment Fund would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at

