TIPPELL, DUNCAN MCLEAN August 2, 1933 – July 26, 2019 Duncan passed away on July 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, at the age of 85 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Barbara, his children Debbie (Doug) Yake and Scott (Kim), grandchildren Philip (Lisa) Yake, Danielle (Chris) Douglas, Kathryn (Chris) Tippell-Smith and Robert Tippell, and great-grandchildren Tenley Yake, Audrey Douglas and Ida Smith. He is also survived by his sister Jean Southgate and niece Sandra (Ian) McLeod and daughter Renee. The family would like to thank Macassa Lodge and the doctors, nurses and staff at Hamilton Health Sciences. As per his wishes, no formal service will be held. Donations in Duncan's memory may be made to Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation, Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.

