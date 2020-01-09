Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel
92 Annette Street
Toronto, ON M6P 1N6
(416) 762-8141
Resources
More Obituaries for Dunia YURKIEWICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dunia YURKIEWICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dunia YURKIEWICH Obituary
YURKIEWICH, Dunia At Silverthorne Care Community - Sunday, January 5, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Paul, dear mother of Sophie Weeden, Mary Kyle, Lydia and John Piromalli and John Yurkiewich. Dear grandmother of David, Ron, Lisa, Alex, Nicole and Joe, dear great-grandmother of Grant, Madisyn, Tyler and Jillian. Resting at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St. (near Keele), Visitation Saturday 9-10 a.m., Funeral Service to follow in the Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery at 11:15 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dunia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -