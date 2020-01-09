|
|
YURKIEWICH, Dunia At Silverthorne Care Community - Sunday, January 5, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Paul, dear mother of Sophie Weeden, Mary Kyle, Lydia and John Piromalli and John Yurkiewich. Dear grandmother of David, Ron, Lisa, Alex, Nicole and Joe, dear great-grandmother of Grant, Madisyn, Tyler and Jillian. Resting at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St. (near Keele), Visitation Saturday 9-10 a.m., Funeral Service to follow in the Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery at 11:15 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020