DURGA KRISHNAN

KRISHNAN, DURGA (nee SUBRAMANIAM) Born in Palayamkottai, India in September 1943, died peacefully on September 15, 2020 in Chennai (Madras), India. Durga graduated from Stella Maris College in Madras and held Master's qualifications in German and Political Science. She spent a few years in Germany and was transferred to Canada in 1971. Admired for her limitless energy and vivacious personality, Durga's indomitable character helped her endure and vanquish the cancer that nearly killed her in the early 1980s. Living at different times in Etobicoke, London and Streetsville, Ontario, she moved back to India in September 2019 to be closer to her sisters. Throughout, Durga remained the straight-talking, no-nonsense person whom all that knew her loved and feared. Durga was predeceased by her father M.V. Subramaniam (1994), mother Alamelu (2005), first husband N. Srinivasan (1965) and second husband Dr C. Krishnan (2002). She is survived by younger siblings Meena, Sachu, Ramu, Rajee, Uma, Sandhya, stepsons Chandru and Raghu, and many nieces and nephews. Notes of remembrance warmly received at dkrishnan@pm.me



