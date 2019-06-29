HOLLAND, DUTCH (ROBERT) We lost a wonderful man on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. We are all going to miss our husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, relative and friend - his wife Barbara, daughters Julie Strong (Jeff), Sue Larman (John), Carolyn Groom, Billie Groom, grandchildren Blake (Michelle), Jenna (Éric), Dean (Kelly), Danielle (Ivan) and Montana (James), great-grandchildren Alec, Jake, Olivia, Ivy and Harper, his late sister Nancy MacFarlane and numerous relatives and friends. Dutch loved his sports, Italy, newspapers and most of all spending time with Barb, his beloved wife of 64 years and his family and friends. A reception to celebrate the life of this wonderful man, Dutch, will be held at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019