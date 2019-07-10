Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DWAYNE AUBREY DUMONT. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 10 CACHET WOODS COURT Markham , ON L6C 3G1 (905)-887-8600 Obituary

DUMONT, DWAYNE AUBREY It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Dwayne Aubrey Dumont on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in his 59th year. He was a Stock Trader (the youngest to ever be on the Toronto Stock Exchange's floor at the time of his licencing), hockey enthusiast and coach (coaching many members of the Toronto Marlboros who went on to successful NHL careers and who, to this day, attribute Dwayne's coaching to their success in that league) and skilled cook. He was the faithful companion of Lee (Hayward), beloved son of Consuela (Ray) and Aubrey (Savi), loving brother to Richard (Claudia), Joanne (Charlie), Juanita (Patrick) and Maurice (Susan). He was predeceased by his brothers John and Justin (Sarah). This "fun uncle" will be sadly missed by his many loving nieces and nephews who knew him for his extreme generosity, wit, humanity, his passion for drum corps, golfing and culinary skills, poker-playing abilities and for his extreme devotion to family and friends. He was taken far too soon from this world… and he will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing this truly remarkable man. Visitation will be held at the Highland Funeral Home – Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham, Ontario, on Wednesday, July 10th from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with services to be held in the chapel on Thursday, July 11th at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made to

