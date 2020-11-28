1/1
LEAVER, E. Brock November 28, 1931 - November 11, 2020 We are saddened to announce that Brock passed away on November 11th at Oakville Hospital, with his family by his side. He will be missed by his loving wife Margaret, step-daughter Sara, daughter Deborah, son Terry and predeceased by his son Glenn and brother Ross. Brock enjoyed spending summers in Temagami where he loved time with family, friends, and his brother Ross (Joan) and family from Manitoba. Donations in memory to the Alzheimer's Society of Hamilton/Halton.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
