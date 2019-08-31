Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. BURNS WHALE. View Sign Obituary

WHALE, E. BURNS Passed away peacefully, in his 91st year, on August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Whale. Caring father of Cameron, Scott and Fraser (Sheryl), and 5 grandsons, Jordan, Andrew, Pearson, Nathan and Adam. Burns had a distinguished career, with 42 years at the Noxzema Company, retiring at the age of 60. Through those years with Noxzema, Burns was recognized for his leadership abilities as he moved up through the corporate ranks and retired as Executive Vice-President, responsible for Canadian Operations. Burns had 2 passions; golfing and gardening. He was a longtime member, of 50 years, at the Oakville Golf Club. After his morning round of golf, he would spend the rest of the day attending to his beautiful gardens. Burns and Eleanor loved to entertain in their home with their many friends from their social circles. Burns loved time in the kitchen, to cook for family and friends. In 2015, Burns was diagnosed with Dementia, while he continued to enjoy his hobbies, the disease slowly made daily activities more challenging. The family expresses its gratitude to Nurses Next Door Oakville, who cared for Burns for the last 4 years, and Sunrise Senior Living, Oakville, whose staff showed compassion for Burns with their excellent care. In memory of Burns, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society Ontario.

WHALE, E. BURNS Passed away peacefully, in his 91st year, on August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Whale. Caring father of Cameron, Scott and Fraser (Sheryl), and 5 grandsons, Jordan, Andrew, Pearson, Nathan and Adam. Burns had a distinguished career, with 42 years at the Noxzema Company, retiring at the age of 60. Through those years with Noxzema, Burns was recognized for his leadership abilities as he moved up through the corporate ranks and retired as Executive Vice-President, responsible for Canadian Operations. Burns had 2 passions; golfing and gardening. He was a longtime member, of 50 years, at the Oakville Golf Club. After his morning round of golf, he would spend the rest of the day attending to his beautiful gardens. Burns and Eleanor loved to entertain in their home with their many friends from their social circles. Burns loved time in the kitchen, to cook for family and friends. In 2015, Burns was diagnosed with Dementia, while he continued to enjoy his hobbies, the disease slowly made daily activities more challenging. The family expresses its gratitude to Nurses Next Door Oakville, who cared for Burns for the last 4 years, and Sunrise Senior Living, Oakville, whose staff showed compassion for Burns with their excellent care. In memory of Burns, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society Ontario. www.alzheimer.ca/en/on Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close