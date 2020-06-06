EASTON, E. ELIZABETH (BETTY) (nee CHARD) April 1, 1931 - May 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of E. Elizabeth "Betty" Easton (nee Chard), in her 90th year, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Loving wife of the late Donald F. Easton. Forever remembered by her children Cathie, Douglas (Trish) and Donna (Brad). Granny to her grandchildren Liane (Dave), Kristen (Mack), Marc, Willa and Geoffrey and great-grandchildren Lucas, Ellie and Vincent. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and treasured friends. She was known to many as Granny and will be dearly missed by them all. Her true passion after retiring became her yearly trip and involvement with the Girl Guides/Girl Scout World Centre, Our Cabana in Cuernavaca, Mexico. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Cabana or Scarborough Bluffs United Church. A celebration of life will be held once we are able to gather together. For more information, please see www.giffenmackscarborough.com. Always remembered, forever missed.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.