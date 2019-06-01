CAMERON, E. GRACE (STEWART) Peacefully at Maitland Manor on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. E. Grace (Stewart) Cameron of Goderich in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late William M. Cameron. Survived by several nieces, nephews and their families. A graveside service for Grace and Bill will be held at Durham Road Baptist Cemetery, (Highway 9, just east of Highway 4), on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow at the Goderich Legion at 12:30 p.m. Donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or St. George's Anglican Church gratefully acknowledged. Friends may sign the book of condolences at www.mccallumpalla.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019